Dormaahene visits Ghanaians in Parma de Mallorca

Dormaahene Osagyefoo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu has interacted with Ghanaian residents in Parma de Mallorca, an island near Spain.

There are about 300 Ghanaians resident in Parma de Mallorca engaged in various enterprises and contributing to the economy of the island and their own welfare.

Engagement on island

The Dormaahene’s engagement with the Ghanaians on the island coincided with the 10th anniversary celebration of the Association of Ghanaian Residents in Parma de Mallorca.

Osagyefoo Agyemang Badu was accompanied on the trip by Barima Ansu Agyei, the Krontihene of Dormaa and Wamfiehene, Barima Dei-Kusi Gyabaa II, Ankobeahene of Dormaa and Amansuhene, and Barima Oppong Yaw Buabasa Ababio, Gyasehene of Dormaa and Pampamsohene.

Anniversary

Addressing Ghanaians resident in Parma de Mallorca, the Dormaahene asked them to be law-abiding in order to find their stay on the island more meaningful.

He said the only way they could be worthy ambassadors of Ghana on that island was for them to respect the laws of the island.

Osagyefoo Agyemang Badu, who was the first prominent personality to address the Ghanaians on the island, also explained development activities in Ghana to the people.

He asked them to remember to invest in the development back home as part of their contributions to the efforts of the government to improve the well-being of the people.

Osagyefoo Agyemang Badu and his delegation showcased the rich Ghanaian culture during their stay on the island.

The Association of Ghanaians Resident in Parma de Mallorca expressed their gratitude to the Dormaaheme and his delegation for gracing the occasion and pledged to be law-abiding.