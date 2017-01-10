Abbey pulls out as commander

The Commander of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Assistant Commissioner, Mr Isaac Desmond Tetteh-Djan Abbey, has been pulled out of office after 34 years of dedicated service.

It was an emotional scene as chief collectors at the KIA pulled him out from the Aviance Yard at the Cargo Yard to mark his official exit from the service.

The pull-out ceremony was well-choreographed as the chief collectors slowly pulled out their boss to cheers and applause from the large number of people who had thronged the venue to bid Mr Abbey farewell, who continually waved a white handkerchief at the crowd from the bucket of the pick-up.

He handed over the baton to Madam Theresa Kyei-Asare, a Senior Collector at the KIA, as the acting Commander of the KIA Collection.