Committee set up to investigate disturbances at St. Vincent College

The Northern Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has set up a committee to investigate the recent disturbances at the St. Vincent College of Education in the Yendi Municipality in the Northern Region.

The committee, chaired by the Yendi Municipal Director of Education, Mr Nelson Aborigia, is to find out the remote and immediate causes of the disturbances and give recommendations to prevent such occurrences.

This was contained in a letter signed by the chairman of the committee, Mr Aborigia to the chairman of the governing council of the college to nominate a representative on the committee and sighted by the Daily Graphic.

Confirmation

When the Principal of the college, Dr Erasmus Norviewu-Mortty, was conttacted, he confirmed the story and said the committee was set up by the Regional Directorate of Education.

He said the chairman of the committee wrote to the college to nominate a representative which had been done and added that as of now calm had returned to the school but could not give the exact date the examination would be re-written.

Regret

Some of the students who this reporter interracted with during the college’s first matriculation ceremony last Saturday, said they had regretted their action and pledged to abide by the school’s rules and regulations to ensure smooth academic work.

Recall

On January 10, 2017 some students of the college failed to attend morning assembly and were consequently punished. Some of the students who were absent from the assembly further refused to do the punishment arguing that there was discrimination in the college against Muslim students.

The college management decided that once the students refused to do the punishment they should not be allowed to write ongoing quizzes. In an attempt to prevent the affected students from writing the quizzes, there were physical and verbal confrontations.