Accident on Accra-Tema Motorway causes heavy traffic

An accident on the Accra-Tema Motorway yesterday morning resulted in heavy traffic on the motorway, as the accident vehicle blocked the busy road.

The truck, with registration number GT 8517-15, which was conveying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Takoradi in the Western Region to Tema, fell on the road, near the Klagon underpass bringing traffic to a standstill.

The accident led to serious traffic at both ends of the motorway, compelling the police and personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service to rush to the scene to prevent any possible disaster.

Alternative routes

Commuters who could not stand the gridlock had to divert to alternative routes, including the Nungua Beach Road.

Some passengers who could not stand the situation were forced to walk to their destinations, while others resorted to the use of commercial motorbikes, popularly known as “Okada”, to continue with their journey.

Incident

The gas tanker was carrying products weighing about 50 tonnes. When the driver reached that section of the motorway about 5 a.m., he lost control of the vehicle, making it fall on its side.

The driver, who is said to have sustained minor injuries, was rushed to the Tema General Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Deputy Tema Regional Chief Fire Officer, Divisional Officer Grade One Mr Timothy Osafo Affum, said his outfit received a call about the accident around 5:30 a.m.

He said when firemen arrived on the scene, they detected that some drivers were forcing their way through the accident scene, for which reason the police were called in to block the road and secure the area.

He explained that after exploring various options, including transferring the product into another vehicle, the team finally hired a crane to lift the overturned tanker. The road was eventually opened to traffic at 3 p.m.