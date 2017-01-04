Commander of KIA Customs ‘pulled out’

Chief collectors of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) last Friday ‘dragged’ the sector Commander, Assistant Commissioner Mr Isaac Desmond Tetteh-Djan Abbey, from the Aviance Yard at the Cargo Yard to mark his official exit from service.

With two long ropes fastened to both sides of the front of a double-decker pick-up, the chief collectors slowly pulled out their boss, to cheers and applause from the large number of people who had thronged the Aviance Yard to bid Mr Abbey farewell.

Mr Abbey continually waved a white handkerchief at the crowd from the bucket of the pick-up, in which sat senior officers of the GRA.

Farewell speech

Delivering his farewell speech, Mr Abbey urged his successor and the staff of the GRA to keep the flame burning by continually intensifying the revenue collection effort.

“To my cherished and hardworking officers, I say every member has a job to do and must do it well. The impact of your contribution to revenue generation will be determined by the discipline, commitment and vision you possess and demonstrate,” he told the officers.

He urged them to sustain the commitment they exhibited during his tenure as commander of the sector, adding, “Our collective pursuit of our goals and revenue generation and your relentless support made us exceed our revenue target by 15 per cent in 2015.”

Mr Abbey announced that in spite of all the challenges, the KIA Collection had been able to collect over 90 per cent of its target as of the time he was addressing the gathering, describing the feat as remarkable.

Gratitude

While handing over the baton to Madam Theresa Kyei-Asare, a Senior Collector at the KIA, as the acting Commander of the KIA Collection, Mr Abbey thanked the Commissioner-General of the GRA, Mr George Blankson, and the Commissioner of the Customs Division, Mr John Vianney Kuudamnuru, for entrusting him with that responsibility.

He also thanked staff of the KIA Collection for their support and determination to achieve their targets and all KIA staff, agents and other institutions and individuals who contributed to the success story of the KIA Collection.

Mr Abbey’s qualities

A Deputy Commissioner in charge of Preventive of the Customs Division of the GRA, Mr F.K. Abban, who represented Mr Blankson and Mr Vianney, said there was a lot staff of the GRA had to learn from Mr Abbey.

He urged staff of the Customs Division to emulate Mr Abbey’s teamwork spirit, open-door policy and consultative attitude, which he said were what propelled Mr Abbey to where he reached in his career.

Mr Abban described Mr Abbey as “an outstanding personality” who had moved round and gathered immense experience.

The acting Commander of the KIA Collection, Madam Kyei-Asare, pledged to keep the flame burning and promised not to disappoint the GRA.