‘Beef up security before, after Nana Akufo-Addo’s inauguration’

While preparations are underway for the inauguration of President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Executive Secretary of the Brong-Ahafo Regional Peace Council, Alhaji Suallah Abduallah Quandah, has called on the National Security to beef up security during and after the inauguration on January 7, 2017.

According to him, there was the likelihood of violence such as attacks, vandalisation and seizure of some state property by individuals after Nana Akufo-Addo had been inaugurated and called for alertness on the part of the national security to avert such a situation.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Alhaji Quandah recalled what happened after the declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as the President-elect by the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Mrs Charlotte Osei, and anticipated that such occurrences could resurface on January 7.

He impressed on Ghanaians to use the appropriate channels to address their grievances, rather than taking the law in their own hands.

He said to ensure peace during and after the inauguration, the regional peace council for its part, would have a series of engagements with representatives of political parties in the region, to educate them on the need for them to maintain peace at all times.

Appeal

Alhaji Quandah asked Ghanaians to provide Nana Akufo-Addo with an enabling environment and peace to start his administration.

He appealed to the public to refrain from engaging in actions that would make the country ungovernable for the new administration, stressing that “the president-elect cannot achieve his goal, objectives and targets in an atmosphere of violence”.

Alhaji Quandah commended Nana Akufo-Addo for condemning his party members who attacked National Democratic Congress (NDC) sympathisers after the declaration of results of the December 7, 2016 polls.

Peaceful polls

He described last year’s general election as comparatively very peaceful, even though there were pockets of violence such as the burning of the Fiapre toll booth.

“As far as I am concerned, I can say that the just-ended elections were the most successful ever” he stated, adding that there were no recorded instances of macho men hijacking ballot boxes and other electoral materials.

Alhaji Quandah lauded President John Mahama for accepting the results of the elections and commended the Electoral Commission, security agencies, political parties, traditional leaders, the media, as well as the electorate, for their respective roles in ensuring free and fair elections.