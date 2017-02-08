Big shake-up in police

There have been major changes at the top hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service involving 21 senior officers. The changes also involve the creation of a new directorate, the Department for Private Security Operations.

The changes, which take immediate effect, have Commissioner of Police (COP) Ms Rose Bio Atinga, Director-General, Research and Planning, moving to Technical, to replace Mr Frank Adu-Poku, who moves to Director-General, Services.

A statement signed by the acting Inspector-General of Police IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, said COP Mr James Oppong-Buanuh moves to Administration from Services, while COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare replaces the acting IGP as Director-General in charge of ICT from his Winneba base where he was Commandant of the Ghana Police Command and Staff College.

More changes

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Mr Nathan Kofi Boakye, takes over as Director-General in charge of Research and Planning, while COP Mr Ransford Ninson moves from Administration to Welfare, while the Western Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Yaagy Akuribah takes over as Director-General of the National Patrol and Visibility Department, with DCOP Rev. David Nenyi Ampah-Bennin moving from the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) to become Central Regional Commander.

The statement said DCOP Mr Maxwell Sakipasgo Atingane moves from the Brong Ahafo Region to head the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), while DCOP Osabarima Oware Asare Pinkro III heads the Accra Region from his previous position as Director-General, Special Duties.

The Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr Ken Yeboah, moves to Kumasi as the new Ashanti Regional Commander; DCOP Mr George Tuffuor, Director in charge of Education and Training is now the Tema Regional Commander, while the Upper West Regional Commander, DCOP Mr Kwasi Mensah-Duku, heads for the Western Region as Regional Commander.

It said DCOP Mr Simon Yaw Afeku was now the Director-General of PIPS, from his previous portfolio of Upper East Regional Police Commander, with the appointment of DCOP Mr Paul Manly Awini as the Director-General of the Private Security Operations Department.

The statement said DCOP Mr Vincent Redeemer Dedjoe was now the Upper East Regional Commander, while DCOP Mr Kwame Tachie-Poku moves from the Central Region to head Brong Ahafo, with ACP Mr Patrick Adusei Sarpong leaving his position as Director-General of the MTTD for the Northern Region as Regional Commander, with the appointment of ACP Mr Kwadwo Boapea Otchere as the new Upper West Regional Commander.

It said ACP Mr Timothy Bonga Yoosa moves from the Accra Region to become the Director, Inspection Unit, while ACP Nana Asomah Hinneh, the Deputy Volta Regional Commander, takes over as the Regional Police Commander.

Earlier changes

In his first changes, Mr Asante-Apeatu had moved COP Mr Prosper Agblor from the CID to head the Special Duties Department as the Director-General, with his deputy at the CID, ACP Dennis Ako-Dem, becoming Deputy, Special Duties Department.

DCOP Mr Bright Oduro, who was the Director-General in charge of Welfare, was appointed the Director-General of the CID, with ACP Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah as his deputy.

No changes

The Director-General of Police Operations, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno; the Director-General of Human Resource, COP Mrs Beatrice Vib-Sanziiri; the Director-General in charge of Finance, ACP Patrick Akolgo, and the Eastern Regional Commander, DCOP Mr Peterkin Yentumi Gyinae, were not affected by the changes.

Necessary changes

Explaining the rationale behind the changes, Mr Asante-Apeatu told the Daily Graphic that the creation of the Private Security Operations Department was to forge a new relationship with private security companies.

That, he said, would also help streamline their activities and ensure effective monitoring and collaboration.

He explained that the changes were made to tap the knowledge, skills and efficiency of personnel in areas they were much needed, stressing that “it is a process”.

The IGP said the changes did not also mean that every officer would have to be moved to new areas, adding that “when the need arises, we will do so”.

“Very soon we will be announcing our priorities and the direction we want to take the police to,” he added.