‘Redefine roles of govt, traditional authorities in national devt’

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for a re-definition of the relationship between the central government and traditional authorities to ensure that the crucial roles played by traditional rulers in national development are fully harnessed and utilised.

The President said if the country were to succeed in its undertaking to bring prosperity and progress to the people, then political leaders and traditional authorities ought to find an effective way of collaborating to address the concerns of the people.

Based on that belief and conviction, he said, a new partnership between the central government and the traditional leadership was going to be unveiled for the public discourse of the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said this when the Standing Committee of the National House of Chiefs, led by its President, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV, called on him at the Flagstaff House to congratulate him on his electoral victory and acceding to the highest office of the land.

Redefinition required

For the President, the relevance of the changing circumstances of the present times required a re-definition of the relationship between those who held political power at the central level and traditional rulers at the local level.

It was his firm conviction, he said, that given the space and resources, there was a lot that the chieftaincy institution could contribute as an independent arbiter in the governance scheme of the country.

He, therefore, expressed the hope that with the appointment of a Chieftaincy Minister, a new era in the partnership between his government and traditional authorities would be ushered to spur the nation on to greater growth, progress and prosperity.

Business development

Touching on business development, the President said the role of the government in enhancing the development of the economy was to create the policies and programmes that would afford the private sector the opportunity to grow and flourish within the business environment.

The government, he said, had no business interfering with the operations of the private sector in a manner that would be seen as stifling the progress of the sector.

One area of the government’s prime focus, he said, was entrepreneurial development, saying the only way to lift the country out of poverty was to ensure that the entrepreneurial prowess and energies of the youth found expression in practical terms.

Towards that end, President Nana Akufo-Addo said, it was his government’s resolve to provide the needed incentives and also create the enabling environment to ensure the development, progress and growth of small to medium-scale enterprises, with special focus on the youth.

President’s vision

In his address, Togbe Afede said the National House of Chiefs was happy about the circumstances that accompanied the agenda for change.

“Many of your pronouncements and actions since your assumption of office are very assuring. Your promise to be President for Ghanaians and for all is consistent with constitutional requirements. We are happy about the boldness of your vision and the initiatives that you have taken so far,” he said.

He said chiefs were equally excited about the ‘one district, one factory’ programme, saying: “We see in it a very serious commitment to bring jobs to the people.”

The President’s commitment to the growth of inner cities and the Zongos, he said, was commendable, saying one could not think of what those areas would be 40 years from now if nothing was done.

“We applaud your stance against corruption and your promise to fight it. You made a profound statement and you did so several times, cautioning all who want to be part of your government but who desire to make money to stay away,” he stated.

Togbe Afede also commended the President’s commitment to asset declaration by Article 24 office holders, saying: “There cannot be a more refreshing expression of intent than this.”

Politicians and business people

“Politicians can be businessmen and businessmen can enter politics, but never should politicians be jealous of the people they lead and become stumbling blocks to their progress. Never should politicians behave like rivals of hardworking Ghanaians, concealing their ideas and frustrating their projects meant for the benefit of the people,” the Agbogbomefia posited.

“Gone are the days when projects did not get done simply because of the selfish interest of public officials. The task at hand cannot be accomplished by you alone or by a few.

“Also, the desired growth, development and prosperity will not come from the exploitation of the nation’s natural resources alone; we need to tap into the passion and ingenuity of the Ghanaian people,” he added.

Togbe Afede said chiefs were ready to support the government by resolving all outstanding chieftaincy conflicts to help unite the people.

“We are mobilising on all fronts, so that we can play better roles in the development and governance of the country because if we are to survive, we have to know the times and become more relevant to the aspirations of the people we lead,” he added.

Writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.