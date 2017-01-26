Appointments Committee to present report to Parliament

The Appointments Committee of Parliament is scheduled to present its report on the first batch of ministerial nominees to Parliament today for consideration, debate and possible approval.

The report was slated for presentation to the House yesterday but the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, suggested some amendments which needed to be incorporated into the final report.

Mr Iddrisu again suggested that being an important report, it was necessary for members to be given copies to study to aid their contribution to the debate.

The Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said in view of the suggestions made by the Minority Leader, it would be prudent to step the motion down for it to be moved today.

Vetting so far

The first batch of ministerial nominees who have so far gone through vetting are Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Senior Minister designate; Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister designate for Agriculture; Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister designate for Education; Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister designate for Local Government and Rural Development, and Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, Minister designate for Trade and Industry.

The rest are Mr Ken Ofori Atta, Minister designate for Finance; Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister designate for the Interior; Ms Gloria Akuffo, Attorney General and Justice Minister designate; Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister for National Security; Mr Boakye Agyarko, Minister designate for Energy; Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister designate for Foreign Affairs, and Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Minister designate for Health.

In all, 36 people were nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for consideration by Parliament.

Pan-African and ECOWAS parliaments

Meanwhile, Parliament yesterday constituted members to represent Ghana in the Pan-African and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliaments.

The members for the Pan-African Parliament are Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker; Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Deputy Majority Leader; Mr Yaw Afful, Member of Parliament (MP) for Jaman South; Mr Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, the Minority Chief Whip, and Joseph Yieleh Chireh, the MP for Wa West.

The members for the ECOWAS Parliament are Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Kyeremeh, the Majority Chief Whip; Mr O.B. Amoah, the MP for Akwapim South; Ama Pomaah Boateng, the MP for Juaben; Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the MP for Effutu; Mr Kwabena Appiah-Pinkrah, the MP for Akrofuom; Mr Clement Kofi Humado, the MP for Anlo; Mr Mahama Ayariga, the MP for Bawku Central, and Mr Sampson Ahi, the MP for Bodi.