Asante-Apeatu named IGP

Mr Asante-Apeatu takes over from Mr John Kudalor, who had called earlier at the Flagstaff House to bid the President farewell.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr David Asante-Apeatu as the acting Inspector General of Police.

Until his appointment, Mr Asante-Apeatu was the Head of the General ICT Department at the Police Headquarters and Head of the Marine Police.

He is also a former Director-General in charge of Research and former Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department.

Acting capacity

The President said per the Constitution, he ought to have made the appointment in consultation with the Council of State, but explained that the council was being reconstituted and for that reason, the new IGP was being appointed in an acting capacity.

President Akufo-Addo described the acting IGP as the most qualified officer for the position and tasked him to do his best for the nation.

“The appointment of this highly qualified police officer is the first step that I am taking in that regard. I think our people will feel secure when they know that they have a Police Service that is honest and will enforce the laws of the country, so that the people can go about their lawful duties in peace and security,” he said.

COP Asante-Apeatu (left) saluting President Akufo-Addo after the former had been introduced to the media

President applauds Kudalor

The President had earlier thanked Mr Kudalor for his service to the nation and recounted some high points in his career, having risen steadily through the ranks of the service to the apex.

He observed that Mr Kudalor’s career had not only been restricted to Ghana but that he had also had a distinguished service during his missions abroad.

President Akufo-Addo said he was always proud when, as the Foreign Minister serving in the former NPP administration, he travelled around the world and heard stories regarding the high standards of professionalism exhibited by Ghanaian peacekeeping missions, especially those of the police and the military.

He said ever since his government was inaugurated, he had found the Ghana Police Service to be very co-operative in its outlook.

He said the rich experience Mr Kudalor had garnered in his career was invaluable and expressed the hope that he would make himself available to further serve the nation should the need arise in future.

President Akufo-Addo (right) interacting with Mr John Kudalor (left), the outgoing Inspector General of Police (IGP), at the Flagstaff House in Accra. Pictures: SAMUEL TEI ADANO

‘I am ready to serve in any capacity’

For his part, Mr Kudalor said he had served the country to the best of his ability and was prepared to serve further in any capacity that the President deemed fit.

He thanked his colleague officer corps and the men and women of the service who worked in various capacities to ensure that the security of the state was always assured.

He recounted that before the elections last December, the morale of the service was at a low ebb of 42 per cent, for which reason he had to work to institute measures to beef up self-confidence to the current 70 per cent.

Mr Kudalor said he expected his successor to keep up the momentum and put in place measures that would propel the service to the apex of professionalism and integrity.