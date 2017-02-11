Accident: 8 confirmed dead at Ewusiejoe near Agona Nkwanta

The accident involved two passenger vehicles which collided whilst one of them was overtaking another vehicle.

Eight people lost their lives in an accident that occurred at Ewusiejoe near Agona Nkwanta in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region on Saturday afternoon.

A number of injured persons were in critical condition at the Effia Nkwanta Government Hospital at the time of filing this report.

A police officer, DSP Peter Osei told Graphic Online that they counted eight bodies at the scene of the accident.

One of the buses, which was carrying mourners was heading towards Tarkwa after they had attended a funeral at Takoradi.

The vehicle was said to have rammed into another mini bus fully loaded with passengers and parked by the road whilst it attempted to overtake another vehicle. According to the police it summersaulted a number of times.