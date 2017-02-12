Suhum police arrest two people for possessing human part

The two, Akakpo Kwame, 26 and Daniel Larbi 18 were picked up at a suburb of Suhum on Sunday morning upon a tip off.

The Suhum District Police Command has picked up two persons for allegedly possessing human part.

They are residents of Obretima near Suhum.

On Sunday around 8:30am, the two allegedly went to a fetish priest ostensibly to sell the human part.

On hearing their story, the priest told them he was going to search for money for them but he allegedly called the Odikro (Town head) and the police were hinted.

The police rushed to the scene and the two were arrested and taken to the police station.

The Police told journalists they were taking statements from the suspects.



