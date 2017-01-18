A tribute to the Asantehemaa by former President J.J. Rawlings & wife 

Asanteman has lost a great and legendary mother. Behind the calm and warm demeanour of Nana Afia Kobi was a thoughtful and strong personality who was steeped in tradition and who endeavoured to pass on her brand of true Asante discipline and resilience to all she interfaced with.

Nana Afia Kobi was a good-natured person who used her position as mother of Asanteman to protect not only the dignity of womanhood, but also the revered and proud position of the Asantehene, right from our departed Nana Opoku Ware II to her son, Nana Osei Tutu II.

Nana Afia Kobi was perceptive and unwavering in her resolve once she had taken a decision. That trait endeared her to many and gained her utmost respect amongst all who had the good fortune to meet her.

She was the silent shadow behind the awe-inspiring role of the Asantehene and her humility, dignity and sense of respect for the stool despite her advanced age and life experiences should serve as a source of inspiration for all.

It is heartwarming that Nana Afia Kobi lived to see his son accede to the throne of the Asante Kingdom as Otumfuo and witness the kind of leadership that made her truly proud.

Damirifa due Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Damirifa due Asanteman!

Nantie yie, Nana Afia Kobi!