Wooing her the ‘right way’ (Last part)

Last two weeks, we started this article and we bring you the concluding part this week. Take an interest in little details: Colour blindness is a genetic ailment that troubles men mostly. So, when you observe every girl, you are likely to see her colour shine through.

Men dress in what fits, but women go further than that; they match colours more passionately. In fact, just about every girl has a favourite colour, which is boldly reflected in her dressing.

Find out little things like her favourite colour and let that shine through when and if you do buy her gifts. Find out her interests, her worries, her aspirations and fears. That way, you know how to impress her, excite her, how not to scare her away, and how to support her.

If you pay attention to these subtle details rather than preach your own biography all the time, she will certainly find you charming, and that is more likely to harness your chances with her. She feels assured that you have her interest at heart when she knows that you pay attention to little details in her life.

Don’t be childish: Some guys are too preemptive. Once a girl smiles at them, they assume she is in love with them. They cannot discriminate between courtesy and love. They begin to try to dominate her life. They want to tell her what to do, how to do it, when to do it, who to be friends with, and so on. They may even go as far as looking through her phone perhaps at a date in a restaurant.

They want to see who else she is talking to. Seriously, that can give you high blood pressure – it is not worth it. If you don’t trust her, why bother?

Most times, it is usually the case of the guy not trusting himself, so he measures her by the same parameters he would measure himself, because of his own ‘track record’. Further, what makes you think you can change her? Try changing yourself and see how difficult that can be, how much more someone else.

The moment you begin to throw childlike tantrums, you are relegating yourself to a pool of classless, petty, controlling, and drab guys she does not want to associate with. Before you know it, she will go from “I am thinking about it” to “This is definitely not for me. Bye and all the best!!!”

Be brave: Even when you have done everything right to the letter, she still does some ‘shakara’ things. This is only a test, don’t fail it. Your charismatic nature is reflected in the way you handle adversity.

Don’t be negative when she is doing ‘shakara’. Don’t throw in the towel easily and walk away. Don’t surrender; persist like a man with a smile on your face and the determination of a warrior at war. If you begin to argue and complain about how she is treating you when she is doing shakara, it makes you look immature and not up to the challenge. Tough it out! Ride out the challenge.

Do it with self-assurance and an unflappable demeanour – that is charisma and girls find it attractive!

Even when you have observed all the rules in the book, things may still not work out, but that is life. It may work out the next time, so carry on. In some cases, she will later madly fall in love with you and the relationship would end in marriage. In the end of the day, simply be yourself – don’t fake it.

However, if you find out that some aspects of your style, behaviour and/or approach are rusty; brush up on those with some of the tips in this write-up. Life is about growing up and finding your own voice.

That may take some work. Never give up on yourself, we can all grow and shine with little work and effort here and there. Learn how to exude charm and charisma, and you are likely to do yourself a world of good in the dating and marriage arena. Go have fun, love is a beautiful thing!!!

