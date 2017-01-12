Taking your relationship to the next level

There are going to be times in your relationship when you want more than what you’ve got. And that’s normal. You could have just started dating and want to be committed; you could be itching to meet his friends or even waiting for him to pop the big question.

There are times when you’re ready to take the next step and crank your relationship up to the next level and you’re not sure if your guy is. Well, here are 3 ways you can make that relationship leap.

Talk to him

Of course, communication is number one on my list here. You’ve got to talk to him about how you’re feeling and where you want the relationship to go.

I know that movies make you think that the perfect man should intuitively know exactly what you want, when you want it…or maybe even before you know that you want it…and dazzle you at every turn. Well, sorry, princess, but that ain’t real life. No one turns into an intuitive because they fall in love. So, talk to your guy and let him in on exactly how you’re feeling. He could be right on your same page or he could be in a whole other book. Either way, it’s better for you to find out sooner than later. So, get to gabbing!

Imagine the possibilities

If that conversation doesn’t go your way, you have some options. You can continue with the relationship and hope for the best or you can end it and wait for something else. This is a tough decision.

For many, whenever there’s a tough decision, they spend time visualising the outcomes of different decisions. It’s easy to want to maintain status quo because new things and change are scary.

However, visualising things takes fear out of the equation because through your imagination, the unknown becomes less unknown. So, think about your future with this man. It sounds like five years down the road; you’re going to be in the exact same spot you are now if he’s not ready to take your relationship to the next level. He may never be! The decision is yours.

Focus on being grateful

A key element to happiness is to be grateful for what you have instead of focusing on what you don’t have. If you decide that you have the patience to wait it out with this guy, then, you really need to be patient.

You can’t sit around tapping your toe until he’s ready to take another step with you. Waiting is very different than being patient. Spend a little time every morning thinking about the amazing things going on in your relationship.

If you spend your time being thankful for what’s currently going on in your relationship instead of what you wish were going on, you’ll be a happier person and better partner. And who knows? Maybe that shift in dynamic will be enough change to make him want to take that next step.