Taking care of work, chores and kids would become impossible if we struggled with health conditions all of the time. One of the most common excuses people cite for not being in good shape relates to not having the time or the energy to do what it takes to be healthy. This is particularly true of working professionals.

Here are few things employees can do regularly to ensure they stay healthy at work.

Eat prudently

It is important to exercise self-control when you eat and remember that moderation is the key.

You do not need to completely forget about junk food; just limit its consumption. As much as possible, avoid eating lunch at your office desk.

Leaving the office for a while will prevent you from overeating and provide you with a short break.

Drink plenty of water

Being immersed in work means losing track of how much water you are drinking in a day. It is always a good idea for an adult to drink between six and eight glasses of water every day to stay hydrated and active.

Eating fresh, juicy fruits is a great way to beat dehydration and hunger pangs.

Restrict caffeine intake

Many office dwellers may find it absolutely impossible to get through their day without consuming caffeinated beverages. This is okay as long as you practice moderation.

Try to curb your caffeine consumption to one cup of coffee every morning to prevent a caffeine crash later in the day.

Also, you can omit the use of sugar and cream in your coffee, and cut those calories.

Good posture

Maintaining a good posture all day requires conscious effort. Most employees who use computers stare into their screen for hours and slowly get drawn into it.

This means they stretch their neck forward which puts pressure on the neck and the spine. This can be avoided with the help of certain desk exercises.

Cleanliness

It is extremely important to keep your workstation clean and orderly. Tidy it up five minutes before leaving for the day so that you return to a neat workspace the next morning.

Keep sanitising wipes handy and use them to wipe the surface of your desk often.

Be hygienic

Being hygienic goes a long way in keeping you healthy. You can take the necessary steps at work too. Keep a bottle of hand sanitiser at your desk.

When at work, it may not always be possible to step away from your desk every time you want to wash your hands.

But with your hand sanitiser close, you can deal with situations that involve you coughing or sneezing and stay healthy and germ-free.