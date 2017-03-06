Ashley, the 21-year-old beautiful mum with one hand (photos, video)

Going through her Instagram handle, one can easily tell that despite being physically challenged, Fisher is not shy to flaunt her curves or feeling depressed about meeting up with people either at her daughter’s school or place of work.

The pictures of 21-year-old beautiful and curvy single mother, Ashley Fisher, has gone viral on the social media because of how she is able to move around with just one hand.

The beautiful lady, who also owns a YouTube channel where she talks about her life, recently posted a video of how she makes use of her one hand which she tagged: “My shoulder – what it looks like and how I use it.”

Fisher said: “I lost my arm when I was a baby and as you can see, it still looks like a baby’s shoulder. I remembered when I was small the edge was up here but it I do not know how went down. I can’t really use my shoulder but I do use it sometimes when I want to comb my hair especially in cases when I want to comb my hair, when I want to wear my clothes among others.”