Fashion professionals and enthusiasts in the nation’s capital will on Tuesday, March 14 have the chance to be part of deliberations on fashion as art at Ghana Fashion Forum’s (FFG) fifth talk series scheduled to come off in the Exhibition Hall at the National Theatre.

FFG was founded a year ago by designer and public relations practitioner, Makeba Boateng, as a platform for intelligent and relevant discussions on fashion-related matters.

Personalities to lead the upcoming discussions are Joyce Ababio, Director, Joyce Ababio College of Creative Design; musician Reggie Rockstone; Ivanna Annan, a fashion designer with Elle Couture; Kareem Isaka, CEO of Rimatex and Custodian of Kofi Ansah’s ‘Art Dress’ and international model, Shirley Selassie Anku.

There will also be special video presentations from Mawuli Okudjeto of MKO.GH and fashion connoisseur, Kwesi Kyei Darkwah. Emcee for the talk party which forms part of the [email protected] ‘Ghana Culture Day’, is Ivy Prosper.

The talk series is popular among designers, the fashion media, models, students, photographers, tailors, dressmakers, buyers and business owners, makeup artists and the creative industry in general.

Topics discussed at previous fora were ‘The Legal Usage of the Name ‘Ghana’ in Fashion Identities and Branding’; ‘Globalising Ghanaian Fashion’; ‘Start-Ups: Is Fashion a Risky Business for Banks In Ghana to Invest In?’ and ‘Trading in West Africa and Trade Fair Participation as a Way to Expose Products.’