African designers show work at Nubuke

A selfie of Na Chainkua Reindorf, one of the designers in the exhibition

A four-day exhibition of work by 26 designers from seven African countries, dubbed ‘Africa By Design’, opens on March 6 at the Nubuke Foundation, East Legon in Accra.

It is being touted in art circles as “Africa's most diverse design exhibition in a prestigious celebration of the very best in African textiles, sculptors and installations.”

As a reflection of the rich and multi-dimensional design landscape in Africa, the designers represent Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal and Togo.

Their works fall between the categories of furniture/product design, textile design and environmental design.

The talented exhibitors include the award-winning Ghanaian transformist, Na Chainkua Reindorf; the Kenyan-born world-acclaimed Ethiopian furniture designer, Jomo Tariku, and Kofar Mata Dye, whose fabric dyeing technique is encapsulated by the history of the ancient city of Kano in Nigeria.

The exhibition, which is sponsored by African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank), kicks off with a private viewing and launch party on March 6 with award-winning hip-hop artiste M.anifest in attendance.  The public will get to see it from March 7.

Visitors will be able to contribute to panel discussions on the potential of design to help boost local economies through manufacture and employment. A workshop led by kente-weaving master, Bob Grandy, is also slated to be part of the exhibition.

