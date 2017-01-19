Man ‘raped at knifepoint by girl, 17’

Lestina Marie Smith, 17, is accused of attacking the man in Saginaw, central Michigan, and forcing him to take part in both vaginal and oral sex.

A teenage girl has been charged after allegedly holding down a 19-year-old man at knifepoint and raping him.

She is accused of pinning him to the ground at knifepoint before carrying out the assault.

She will next appear in court in February (Picture: Facebook)

She was was arraigned on Tuesday, M.LIve.com reported, charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and is next due in court on February 3.

If convicted, the 17-year-old could be sentenced to life in prison.

She was refused bail and is being held in Saginaw County Jail.