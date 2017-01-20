Drug lord El Chapo extradited to US

He arrived in New York on a flight from Ciudad Juarez.

Notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been extradited to the US, the Mexican governments announced on Thursday.

Mr Guzman, who could face life in a US prison, is wanted on charges of drug trafficking and smuggling vast amounts of drugs into the country.

The leader of the Sinaloa cartel was facing two extradition requests - one from California and another from Texas.

Last year he was moved to a prison in Ciudad Juarez, which lies just across the border from El Paso in Texas, but authorities at the time denied the transfer was a precursor to extradition.

Mr Guzman has been fighting to stay in Mexico but his appeals were rejected.

He was under close watch, having previously broken out of two Mexican high-security jails.

He is now expected to appear in a US federal court in Brooklyn on Friday.



Guzman timeline