Drug lord El Chapo extradited to US

Notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been extradited to the US, the Mexican governments announced on Thursday.
He arrived in New York on a flight from Ciudad Juarez.
Mr Guzman, who could face life in a US prison, is wanted on charges of drug trafficking and smuggling vast amounts of drugs into the country.
The leader of the Sinaloa cartel was facing two extradition requests - one from California and another from Texas.
Last year he was moved to a prison in Ciudad Juarez, which lies just across the border from El Paso in Texas, but authorities at the time denied the transfer was a precursor to extradition.
Mr Guzman has been fighting to stay in Mexico but his appeals were rejected.
He was under close watch, having previously broken out of two Mexican high-security jails.
He is now expected to appear in a US federal court in Brooklyn on Friday.
Guzman timeline
- February 2014: Recapture after 13 years on the run following "laundry basket" escape from Puente Grande maximum-security prison
- July 2015: Escape via tunnel from Altiplano prison
- 2 October 2015: Interviewed by US actor Sean Penn in Durango state jungle hideout, and then by phone and video
- 17 October: Mexican officials announce they almost caught him in neighbouring Sinaloa state
- January 2016: Recaptured in Los Mochis, Sinaloa state
- May 2016: Mexican judge clears extradition to US
- October 2016: Mexican judge rejects appeal