Tribute to Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, Asantehemaa from the National House of Chiefs

The President and the entire membership of the National House of Chiefs received with deep sorrow and grief the death of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, Asantehemaa.

“None of us lives to himself And none of us dies to himself If we live, we live to the Lord So then whether we live or we die We are the Lord’s” – Romans 14:7-8)

Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, Asantehemaa, known in private life as Nana Afia Kobi was enstooled on 8th December, 1977 and was subsequently registered in the National Register of Chiefs on 4th May, 1978.

During her thirty-nine (39) years’ reign as Asantehemaa, she contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Chieftaincy Institution especially in the Asante Kingdom and Ghana at large.

Indeed, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem was very sociable, humble, courageous, fair and firm in her decision to all manner of persons without fear or favour.

One cannot also underestimate the fact that during her reign as Asantehemaa, there was unity, peace and stability in the Asante Kingdom.

Indeed, Ghana and especially Asanteman has lost a very illustrious Queenmother and Mother and a big vacuum has been created in the Asante Kingdom.

The President and members of the National House of Chiefs mourn with the bereaved Royal Family and all the good people of the Asante Kingdom and the Asanteman Council.

MA Y HER SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE DAMIRIFA DUE! DAMIRIFA DUE !!

DUE NE AMANEHUNU NANA, NANTE YIE