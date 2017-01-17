Tribute to Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, Asantehemaa from the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs

The hearts of Nananom of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs have been in deep and poignant distress following the demise of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, Asantehemaa, on Monday, 14th November, 2016.

“Each passing moment in the lives of mankind brings them joy or sorrow; success or failure; challenges or solutions.”

The ascension of Nana Afia Kobi to the highest female throne in the Asante Kingdom on 8th December, 1977 ensured a continuous preservation of the time honoured cultural values and customary practices of Asanteman.

Though Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II was not a member of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, she contributed immensely towards the successful execution of the core functions of the House.

Nananom acknowledge, with much appreciation, her wise counsel that led to the continuous success in the reign of Otumfuo Opoku Ware II of blessed memory as President of the House for the period December 1977 to February 1999 after the passing of Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko II, the then Asantehemaa.

The nearly two (2) decades of successful reign by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as reflected in the areas of education, health and sanitation, peace and security in the country, which has won him admiration both nationally and on the international plane could not have been realised without the support of Nana Afia Kobi in diverse forms.

She was the epitome of motherhood. The virtues that earned her uterine son, Barima Kwaku Dua, now Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the qualification to the throne of Asantehene aside from his royal eligibility constitute an eloquent testimony to her good works in that regard.

Nana Afia Kobi was committed to ensuring that Asanteman and Ghana in general remained peaceful always. To this end, she created a forum at her Palace for the resolution of all forms of disputes through the Arbitration and Mediation Procedures.

This noble and commendable initiative of Nana Afia Kobi went a long way to lessen the workload of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs as most Chieftaincy Disputes that were likely to be registered at the House for adjudication got resolved by the “Asantehernaa’s Arbitration Court”.

“We will surely miss your wise counsel, Nanahemaa”. This has been the lamentation of the members of the House since Nana Afia Kobi’s “ journey to the village” began.

The Courage, Gentility and Intelligence which characterised her image have left indelible positive impact on the people she met and interacted with. Without doubt, Nana Afia Kobi distinguished herself in the performance of her customary and statutory duties during her thirty-nine (39) years’ reign as the Asantehemaa.

She was sincere and related extremely well with members of the House. She always availed herself to assist Nananom in handling controversial issues and challenges by direct and tactful discussions.

It is the sturdy belief of Nananom of the House that though Nana Afia Kobi will no longer be with them physically, her spirit will lead and guide their collective efforts in support of the good works of their current President and traditional overlord, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs has lost a Mother, a Friend and a Great Counselor.

Nanahemaa, Damirifa Due!!! Due ne Amanehunu!!!