The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA) has successfully cleared the central business district in the metropolis of hawkers, vendors and unauthorised structures in a decongestion exercise that was carried out a few weeks ago. This was after the traders were engaged by the assembly and given time to relocate.

This is an attempt by the TaMA to restore the once enviable image of the metropolis as the neatest city in the country. as one drives through the principal streets of Tamale today, you will have no other option than to applaud the bold steps taken by the metropolitan chief executive (MCE).

The nightmare that hitherto greeted motorists as they navigated downtown Tamale is completely missing.

The incidence of stray animals that usually jostled for space with hawkers and pedestrians has become a thing of the past.

Admittedly, buying and selling boost the economy of an area, but that must be done within the by-laws of the local assembly, which must be implemented to the fullest without any fear or favour. It will be hypocritical to assume for a moment that this is the first time the local authority is embarking on a decongestion exercise.

However, this one is arguably the most carefully coordinated and excellently executed exercise in recent times. It brought all stakeholders on board and made them own the exercise. Perhaps, this might explain why the exercise was successful. Talking about previous decongestion exercises brings back disappointing memories where the assembly had consistently dropped the ball after such decongestion exercises, allowing the hawkers back on to the streets without let or hindrance. It is hoped that this decongestion exercise will not suffer a similar fate.

Undoubtedly, any decongestion exercise is disruptive, especially on the lives of those affected. The situation is even dire in a metropolis with high levels of deprivations. Such situations call for the quick resettlement of the affected traders, so that they would not return to the streets because of the lack of alternative sources of livelihood. Even though, the assembly has established some satellite markets to accommodate the affected traders, its locations may not be convenient the traders since they are far from the central business district.

The traders will, however, not go away without a fight; they will lurk around and wait for the blitz to wane for them to claw back on to the streets to continue with their respective businesses. It is my hope that the traders will see reason this time round and move to the satellite markets where they may endure initial frustrations associated with resettlement, to make the exercise a success.

A major drawback in previous decongestion exercises was largely driven by political considerations. The political actors are always afraid of the consequences of such exercises during election periods. I, therefore, salute the current MCE, Mr Iddrisu Musah, for vowing to change the status quo. He should not kowtow to the intimidations and antics by the electorate to hoodwink him into submission. Sanity must once again prevail in the central business district. This is what effective and transformational leadership is all about: working assiduously to bring change in the lives of the people, regardless of the stiff resistance of the people.

Besides the decongestion, the metropolis is also bedevilled with insanitary conditions and gross indiscipline. Many a time, rubbish is left uncollected, exposing residents to unfathomable diseases. The least talked about the overpowering stench and the squeamish sights of these refuse dumps the better. Additionally, the metropolis is increasingly gaining notoriety for indiscipline by a section of the youth and some motorists. They jump traffic lights with impunity and mount roadblocks to celebrate social events without any authorisation among other acts of lawlessness. Such behaviour must also attract the attention of the assembly to ensure sanity in the city.

Indeed, for far too long, the position of MCE for Tamale had been business as usual, with many political officers passing through just for the sake of the trappings of political influence, with nothing monumental to show for it. I would therefore like to use this opportunity to call on the MCE to sustain the decongestion exercise with periodic reviews to make it more meaningful to impact the lives of the people. I would also entreat the assembly to focus attention on developing the only parks and garden left in the metropolis to an appreciable level to serve both residents and visitors.

I conclude with the words of George Bernard Shaw: “A life spent making mistakes is not only more honourable, but more useful than a life spent doing nothing.”