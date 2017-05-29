Genevieve received spontaneous standing ovation amidst wild jubilation from the audience when she walked on stage to receive her prize.



Speaking through a translator, an excited Genevieve expressed her gratitude to God, her staff and MTN Ghana Foundation for the honour and recognition accorded her.



She recounted the challenges she had endured as a result of her disability and during her effort to support children with speaking and hearing impairment.



“I have suffered but with God everything is possible. I thank my staff for working with me despite the hardship and I also thank MTN Ghana Foundation for giving me this award.”



For her prize, she received GH¢100,000, a memento and a citation. The prize money is to support her work and enable her expand the project to impact more beneficiaries.



Reverend Father Moses Asaah Awinongya of Regentropfen Education Foundation won the award for the Education category while Monsignor Alex Bobby Benson won the award for the Health category.



Mr Jack James Dawson of Apple Foundation won the Economic Empowerment category award. Winners of the category awards each received a memento, a citation and GH¢30,000 to support their work in the communities. Each of the remaining six finalists received GH¢10, 000 cash and a citation.



At the event, the Executive Director of MTN Ghana Foundation, Mrs Cynthia Lumor, said, “Through the MTN Heroes of Change programme, we have met many amazing people who have overcome odds to achieve great results by helping strangers.



Guests at the awards event were entertained by OJ, Osei Korankye, Nana Ampadu and Kofi Kinaata.



In attendance were various dignitaries including the Deputy Minister of Communications, Mr George Andah; former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Ms Dzifa Gomashie; Most Rev. Jospeh Afrifah-Agyekum, the Catholic Bishop of Koforidua; MTN Executives and representatives of Osu Traditional Council.



MTN Heroes of Change was first launched in July 2013 with the aim of identifying and recognising selfless people who continue to sacrifice their time and resources to improve their communities and brighten lives. Dr Abrokwa-Yenkyera, a plastic surgeon and Founder of Grafts Foundation, emerged the ultimate winner for the maiden edition of MTN Heroes of Change in 2014. Madam Paulina Opei, the Founder of the Save Our Lives Orphanage, emerged the Hero of Change for Season II.