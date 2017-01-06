A style coach called Ms Nancy

He name is Ms Nancy and she says a style coach “is a professional who helps people to dress appropriately for their body shape, size and choice of profession and also helps them to accomplish their set goals in life. It is a combination of personal styling and life coaching.”

She often carries herself with a certain air of confidence that makes people hold fast to her assertion of being the first and only professionally-trained style coach in this country.

The combination she refers to means a person does not only need to dress appropriately but must also have confidence and other inner qualities to make the right impression on people and that is how style coaches come in.

“So we work from inside out. When your confidence is in place, when your self-esteem is high and we add up the right dressing, it makes you a better, more likeable person,” Ms Nancy stated.

Since completing her two-year course at the Style Coaching Institute in the United Kingdom about a year and a half ago, Ms Nancy has been a strong voice speaking out for the need for discerning folks to patronise her special kind of skill.

“I have dealt with beauty queens and I handle personal branding for politicians, corporate executives and pastors. I groom wives as well.

“There are men who have affluence, who have attained certain stature in life and they need their women to be exposed and polished just like them. They want their wives to dress appropriately and know what and how to serve guests.”

As the CEO of Style Coach GH, Ms Nancy has a trusted team of service providers including hairstylists and dressmakers she works with.

Her training in the UK equipped her with the relevant knowledge to advise people to always go for quality instead of quantity when they set out to shop for clothes and accessories.

She says there are women who have 50 and more pairs of shoes but none are of good quality.

“I would rather purchase an original designer bag, just one bag and hold it for two years than buy 16 which are not quality stuff and will get messed up in a month or two.”

“You don’t have to go in for just shirts. It is more prudent to have beautiful, good quality shirts that do not fade with just one wash.”

In Ms Nancy’s view, it is important for people to realise the difference between fashion and style. A fashionista or somebody who loves to follow fashion trends, she says, is not necessarily a person of style.

“Being a fashionista, you tend to go for whatever is in vogue. That is not style. When you go for something that looks good on your body, makes you feel comfortable, flatters your look and is appropriate for what you do and the people you want to attract, then we can say you have gone for style,” she asserts.