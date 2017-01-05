Laughter: The contagious cure

Yet if you ponder over, ultimately, all that we truly want to be is happy and healthy. And that’s when laughter comes into play.

According to scientific studies, it helps us attain joyfulness and haleness, simultaneously. When we laugh, we do not only cure ourselves, but those with whom we laugh as well.

The contagiousness of laughter holds a significant importance to humankind. It is the oldest form of communication. Laughter occurred before our ancestors could speak and it operated as a precursor to language. This contagious cure doesn’t necessarily have to be from any illness per se, it could also be from the worldly pomp that surround us.

A little doze of elation is what we all need every day to escape the vicious circle of life. It is the most efficient and inexpensive medicine there is. Apart from being infectious, laughter is involuntary too. Thus, like it or not, it’ll get to you unannounced and tickle your funny bone!

Remedial roles of laughter

Laughter is a healing force, which has short-term, as well as long-term advantages. It heals not only the body but the mind too. There’s no wit involved when one affirms that laughter is a stress reliever. Umpteen quantities of giggles and guffaws are what a doctor prescribes primarily to relieve stress. Laughter acts as a mighty torch, which liberates us from the exiles of darkness within us. Scientific evidence on laughter shows the changes in the disposition of brain waves, in the brain’s happy centre.

Laughing triggers the secretion of “happy hormones” by the brain, called endorphins. This endorphin rush causes an analgesic effect, as endorphins are the body’s natural painkillers and stress fighters. Fitness fanatics experience similar high to that of laughing while exercising! This can definitely be an antidote to stress and a ray of hope for all the couch potatoes out there.

A pioneer in laughter research, William Fry, states that a hearty laughof one minute is equivalent to 10 minutes in a rowing machine. Meanwhile, a researcher from Vanderbilt University, Maciej Buchowski, proves through his research that 10-15 minutes of candid laugh burns 50 calories.

Now without any intent of sending mixed signals, let’s just agree that one must laugh as much as one must exercise, for being a lazy bum really doesn’t have any prodigious impact on the body. On the other hand, laughter acts as an attractant as well!

A cascade of physiological changes occur when we laugh. Muscles are stretched throughout the body, raising the pulse and blood pressure, making us breathe faster and sending more oxygen to the tissues. This intake of oxygen-rich air stimulates many organs such as the heart, lungs and muscles.

According to the researchers at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, this mild workout of laughter improves the blood flow by making the endothelium dilate or expand, which can also quieten anxiety. Endothelium is the tissue forming the inner lining to our blood vessels. Another study in Japan found that laughter could improve the anti-inflammatory factors in the blood of people who have rheumatoid arthritis.

The rollicking chuckle has the ability to raise the level of infection fighting antibodies in our bodies, enhancing the levels of immunity. Furthermore, it lowers the blood sugar levels too, aiding diabetics to keep their sugar in control. Norman Cousin, author of ‘Anatomy of an Illness’, who was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis, a painful spine condition,proclaims in his chronicles how laughter bequeathed him with relaxation and sleep. Hence, a lighthearted chortle eases the pain, since it releases the pleasure-inducing neurochemicals in the brain. It also raises our spirits, encourages in coping with difficult situations and aids bonding with people.

Contagiousness of laughter

The phrase ‘Laugh and the whole world laughs with you’ is fitting because laughter is indeed spreadable. The neuroscientist at the University College London, Sophie Scott, attests to that expression. She adds, “just as we talk to someone and we often try to mirror their behaviour or mimic their gestures, laughter acts in a similar way as well.” Sometimes when we see/hear a group of people having a good laugh even from afar, we tend to smile too. Scott performed an experiment on a group of volunteers, where she and her colleagues exposed the volunteers to a series of sounds and measured the responses in their brain with an fMRI scanner.

The response was higher to positive/triumphant sounds in comparison to negative/screaming sounds, suggesting positive sounds to be contagious. Our eardrums clearly get repelled by screeching or high-pitched sounds. Laughter is not only limited to mirth, it can be prompted by embarrassment or social discomfort.

Ever experienced that fit of uncontrollable and repeated giggles when there’s pin drop silence or an awkward situation? As attractive as laughter might be, sometimes it makes you look silly too in certain inappropriate situations. And it is hysterical instances like these that are most contagious, for that’s when those around you burst out laughing as well. These untimely sniggers and titters are our mind’s involuntary way of sacking internal tension, nervousness or uneasiness. A reason for the inapt chucklers! However, an implausible piece of information states that eons ago, laughter served an evolutionary function. Wherein the tribe was gesticulated that everything was okay and no harm was done to a tribe member, eliminating the worry that gripped others. Chimpanzees, our closest endearing kinfolks in the animal kingdom, are prone to similar infectious laughter and reflexively imitate someone else’s joyous bellow. The polite belly laugh initiates stronger connections, negotiations and are even responsible for emotional intelligence in chimpanzees and the humans.

Laughter researchers such as Sophie Scott and her team will further study the emotional responses in the brain of people with autism. They’ll try to detect the source behind the general failures of social and emotional processing in autistic people, and why they’re unable to mirror others’ emotions.

Life is better when you’re laughing

These frolicsome and upbeat contagious convulsions of glee certainly improve the quality of life. Adults usually forget to make room for merriment. They should take lessons from children and roar with laughter! Laughter puts twinkle in the eyes, adds glow to the face and re-energises the soul. It is the music to the heart, so strike those symphonic tones and let the gentle melody play.

This year make sure to laugh until your stomach aches, you gasp for air, tears roll down, or until you snort while laughing. Because as Charlie Chaplin said, “A day without laughter is a day wasted.”