Okyeame Kwame flaunts his lover

It’s the season of love and hiplife artiste Okyeame Kwame hopes to make the Valentine celebration a memorable one with the maiden edition of the “Flaunt Your Lover” conversations/movie night at the Silverbird cinemas, Accra Mall.

The two-day event which will begin on Friday, February 17, is an opportunity for couples to have an exclusive movie screening, as well as conversations with patrons regarding marriage, relationships and related topics.

Okyeame Kwame told Showbiz the event will feature a Red Room experience and free giveaways from sponsors, cocktail and photo sessions. There will also be music to charge the romantic atmosphere at the venue.

“There would be three showing for each day. The first showing will be at 6:00 pm,” he said.

An initiative of Firm Bridges Communications, “Flaunt Your Lover” is supported by Close Up, Glade, 4syte TV, Hitz FM, TXT Ghana, Beracah Events, and Aquimiini.