A dose of Music and Comedy at Alliance Francaise

Come Saturday, February 18, Global Media Alliance will treat Ghanaians to an exciting night of a wholesome package filled with laughter and boundless excitement as the second edition of the Music, Magic and Comedy (MMC) Live comes off.

Destined to be a night of hilarious moments with DKB, Khemikal, Lekzy and Jacinta, Kofi Kinaata is billed to thrill fans with great musical performances.

The comedy scene is gradually getting attention and the comedians have the responsibility for maintaining the trust the public has reposed in them on the night.

Commenting on the show, Dennis Bonsu, Head of Events at Global Media Alliance, organisers of the event, noted that this is the company’s way of promoting Ghanaian talents and providing quality entertainment.

“There are a lot of great talents in the Showbiz industry and this gives us the responsibility as event organisers to promote such talents. We organise the MMC Live to create entertainment for Ghanaians while selling to them, talents of their own.

“This is the second edition of this concert and we look forward to a bigger audience and a wonderful night full of music, magic, and comedy,” he added.