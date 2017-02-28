Shatta Wale versus Yaa Pono

The latest beef to hit the Ghanaian popular music scene is between the Dancehall King Shatta Wale and Kasahari lyricisit Yaa Pono.

A couple of months ago, it was Sarkodie clashing with M.anifest, then followed the Wanlov the Kubolor versus D-Black tiff which set social media ablaze.

Pono is known for taking shots at Shatta but decided to send his ire into the recording booth after the latter threatened to beat him mercilessly.

The threat reportedly came after Shatta is alleged to have prevented Pono from performing at a Mega Show in Cape Coast Stadium which had the former as the headlining act.

Pono in an interview suggested that, possibly out of fear that he will sweep the show with his huge Cape Coast fan base some invisible hands who felt threatened, sabotaged him and worked to pushed him off the performers’ list. A comment industry watchers thought was directed at Shatta Wale.

Pono dropped a single titled; Noko (meaning nothing), in which he says the Mahama Paper hit maker cannot hurt him.

From that moment, the beef escalated with Shatta jabbing back with an expletive-laden banger titled "Say Fi".

Yaa Pono fired back with the catchy track Gbee Naabu (which translates to dog mouth) where he berates Shatta for his physical appearance and questions his masculinity.

Social media critics thought Pono ended the beef with Gbee Naabu but Shatta fired back with an aggressive patois response targeted at Yaa Pono and Iwan titled "One Man Killer".