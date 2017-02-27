Second Muslim achievers award launched

The second edition of the Ghana Muslim Achievers’ Awards (GMAA) was launched at the banquet hall of the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel, Accra last Friday. The launch of this year’s event which is under the theme, ‘Celebrating our own; the story of the Ghanaian Muslim’ was well attended.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of the occasion, Mr. Kamarudeen Abdullahi, thanked the organisers for the wonderful initiative to champion the cause of the Ghanaian Muslim achiever.

“I am looking forward to celebrating all those who have worked hard enough to be recognised on such a huge platform”.

Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Minister of Information who was the special guest of honour said if Muslims as a people are rewarding excellence, they themselves must also be excellent in their doings.

“I urge all Muslim faithful to be united and not divided. Our relationship with one another are elements that can attain us paradise”.

The launch was interspersed with music and comedy. Ismael did well to entertain the audience with some musical performance and Kulmila stole the night with his stand-up comedy performance which he delivered in Hausa.

Throwing light on the awards scheme, the organisers said the main event will come off on April 28 at the National Theatre.

Some of the categories to be awarded this year are Muslim Business of the Year, Creative Arts Personality of the Year, Sports Personality of the Year, Non-Muslim Business of the Year, Radio Personality of the Year, TV Personality of the Year, Radio Programme of the Year, TV Programme of the Year, Muslim of the Year and Most Promising Muslim of the Year.