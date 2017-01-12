Onaapo deserves most popular song of the year - Nacee

Renowned sound engineer, Nana Osei aka Nacee, says his political song, Onaapo which was massively enjoyed by Ghanaians during the peak of the political season deserves to win the Most Popular Song at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

To the sound engineer, no song was more popular than Onaapo last year, adding that if the (VGMA) board would be fair, Onaapo deserves to win the category “hands down”.

“No artiste can challenge Onaapo with his or her song because they know very well they cannot match up to the song,” he said.

Expanding on why he thinks the song stands tall, Nacee said for Onaapo to be played in churches, at beaches, in clubs and at every outdoor event is a reflection of how the song was enjoyed by the masses irrespective of their background.

“It is not easy for a particular song to be on the lips of every Ghanaian across the 10 regions of Ghana but Onaapo did that and I will therefore be disappointed if the song does not win Most Popular song,” Nacee told Showbiz.

There have been controversy over who owns the Onaapo song and Nacee has come out to say that he composed the song and not Dee Aja as known by many, adding that he is very positive his latest song, Onaapa Gospel, would not challenge the original one.

According to him, he composed the gospel version of Onaapo because he felt the song was too nice to die out soon.

“Political songs don’t really stay on for a long time but with the gospel version which is devoid of the usage of NPP or NDC, I believe pastors can even allow their choristers to perform the song in church,” he said.

For now, Nacee said he is planning to release his two albums Counselor 1 and Counselor 2 which have songs like Fire Bon You, Elevanyo, Sing My Praise, Time With God, Onaapo (Gospel), Me Ne Woaa among other tracks.

He’s been in the sound recording business for some years now and has successfully worked with Antwi Ne Antwi, Noble Nketia, Obour, Nana Antwi, Bosom (now known as Grandpa), FBS, Samini, Ohemaa Mercy and Isaac Ampong,

The rest are Rev. Prince Nyarko, Grace Ashy, Wofa, Cee, Sidney, Suzzy & Matt, Daughters of Glorious Jesus and many others.

Nacee has also nurtured artistes like No Tribe, Bernice Ansah, Vida, Otumfuo, Celestine and Odeefuo.