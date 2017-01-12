John Dumelo opens fashion shop in Gambia

Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has announced a new fashion/cosmetic shop in The Gambia. The first J Melo shop outside the country, it is expected to cater for all fashion/ cosmetic needs, and the actor’s latest product, J Melo Shea Butter will also be available.

The Baby Thief actor made the announcement via Twitter on Monday.

“Successfully opened the first J Melo shop outside Ghana. The amazing J Melo shea butter now available in The Gambia. Gambia number 7289856” he tweeted.

Born in February 1984, Dumelo has starred in several movies and series including One in a Million, Adams Apples film series, End of Brides War, The Game, 4Play, The Prince Bride, Holy Secret, Mirror of Life, Single, Married and Complicated, and Tales Of Nazir. He’s also a recipient of several laurels and has been significantly involved in politics and philanthropy in Ghana.