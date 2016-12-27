Merry makers throng La Beach on Boxing Day

Many people took time off work and school to spend Boxing Day with friends and family members at the La Pleasure Beach as part of activities making the Christmas festivities.

There were many people at the beach engaging in all forms of activities including swimming, walking, horseback riding, dancing, playing football and many other activities which gave the perception that they were ‘enjoying themselves’.

There was security presence to ensure peace and safety among the merry makers.

Ms Comfort Asare, a reveller, told the Ghana News Agency that she came in the company of her friends and family to have fun and socialise at the Beach.

Emmanuel Kumi, another reveller, expressed gratitude to God for his life and the grace to through the year, hence his decision to come to the Beach on Boxing Day.

Some merry makers were seen dancing to the tunes of Kofi Kinaata’s Confession song, Sarkodie’s RNS, Shatta Wale’s Obordorbidi and Guru’s Samba.