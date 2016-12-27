I will not get involved in politics - Juliet Asante

Ghanaian movie actress and producer, Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, has stated she will not get involved in any political party activities until there was a strong conviction for that.

She made this assertion during an interview on JoyFM news on Tuesday.

After she was asked a series of questions which involved whether celebrities should use their stardom to publicly endorse a political party, she said ‘’From where I stand, politics is a really serious matter and I feel that as a continent and as a country, there is so much more that we can do."

"I feel that as an individual and as a brand and as someone who has ears, at the point where I feel strongly enough that I need to make a stand for any political party I will actually be involved in the activity of that political party.’’

Ms Asante appealed to the President–elect, Nana Akufo-Addo to pay attention to the educational and creative art sectors so as to enable the country to move forward .

‘I think we need to revamp our educational sector if we need to change the mind-set of the people. I hope that the incoming president will sit down and recognise the importance and the efficiency of the creative art sector. In Nigeria for instance, the film industry is the second largest employer after agriculture, contributing over 9 billion to GDP every year", she stated.