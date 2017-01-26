Mark Asari features on Fifty Shades Darker movie soundtrack

British artist of Ghanaian descent, Mark Asare, better known by his stage name, Mark Asari, has been featured on the Soundtrack of an upcoming American erotic romantic drama movie tagged Fifty Shakes Darker, which is scheduled for release on February 10, 2017.

The official track listing for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack was announced on Entertainment Weekly and includes the hit single from Zayn Malik & Taylor Swift I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker).

The original Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 – featuring a star-studded lineup and steamy songs from The Weeknd, Beyonce, and Ellie Goulding – and fans are excited to see what the sophomore soundtrack will hold.

Born in London to Ghanaian parents, Mark Asari was drawn to music from an early age enlisting Michael Jackson, Boyz 2 Men, Joe, Brandy, Rodney Jerkins as major influences just to name a few.

Having developed a stammer from his younger years, he found comfort in singing in which he would do so fluently and effortlessly.

With time and dedication spent on honing his craft, including teaching himself how to produce, he went on to produce music for local gospel groups as well as for himself which he would then release on the popular social platform at the time Myspace.

He then went on to sign a publishing deal with ‘Global Talent’ as a songwriter, writing and vocal producing for acts such as Tinie Tempah, Ariana Grande, Angel, Moelogo, Chipmunk, Sneakbo amongst others.

He got his first taste of the spotlight whilst in a boy group named ‘Encore’ put together by Island/Universal records in the UK. The group eventually disbanded and Mark continued his solo journey releasing his own songs independently.

His track produced by ‘The Avener’ titled I Need a Good One is number 14 on the Soundtrack and will be played within the movie.