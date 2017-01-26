When a banker finds love in music

Not many people in the corporate world find love in the arts but for banker/gospel artiste Abena Ruthy, her passion for music has been inherent since she arrived on earth and is poised to take the showbiz industry to the next level.

By virtue of being ‘Osofo maame’, Abena Ruthy says she has had to help in the work of the kingdom by using her music to bring the desired change people seek in society. However, she believes that can’t be achieved only by word of mouth and the inspiration to contribute her quota to the country’s growth is what has motivated her to embark on a glaucoma project.

“It’s good to preach to someone to turn on a new leaf but how good is your message to a hungry or needy person? That is why I’m embarking on the glaucoma project which will finance the medical bills of selected glaucoma patients across the country,” she said in an interview with Graphic Showbiz last week.

The message of hope is the driving force of most gospel artistes but the old student of Achimota School believes that’s not enough if measures aren’t put in place to physically bring comfort to their audience.

Already, she has plans to establish a Glaucoma Fund to finance her project.

“Sometimes, we ignore the basic things that bring hope to people and project those which don’t have any impact on their survival. I think it is about time we used our popularity for the good of all,” he said.

With over 11 year’s experience as a banker, it is surprising that the mother of two has joined the showbiz business. Though banking and music are two worlds apart, Abena acknowledges she has had a smooth ride since making her entry into the show business.

She entered the gospel scene in 2013 with her debut Lala which featured Nacee and the artiste is set to release her second album, Higher Praise, at the Exhibition Hall of the National Theatre on Sunday, January 29.

She holds the opinion that Christians must take active part in the political administration of the country to bring the needed change than seeing politics as an evil venture to engage in.

“How can you promote your works as an ambassador of the gospel in an environment where there’s no peace, a situation created by bad governance?” she queried.

Signed to Media Excel, Abena Ruthy is the administrator of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), a sister company of UniBank (Ghana) Ltd where she has worked for over a decade.

Within a short period in her music journey, Abena, who is a PhD candidate in public policy and administration at the Walden University, has gained many nominations which include the Ghana Gospel Music Awards organised by Adom FM. She earned a spot in the New Artiste category.

It’s definitely a bold step for a banker to pursue other interests with the demands that come with the job but she said, “ I’m fulfilling my God given talent for the good of mankind”.