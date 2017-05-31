Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has released an emotional tribute to Ghana Armed Forces officer, Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama who was lynched by some locals at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region on Monday.

Captain Mahama was slain by the locals who reportedly mistook him for an armed robber after spotting a pistol on him as he jogged through the town on Monday dawn.

Captain Mahama's grisly murder has stunned the entire nation with many including President Akufo-Addo and former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Mahama expressing condolences to his family.

Shatta is the latest to sympathise with Captain Mahama's family in a mellow tribute song titled, "Justice For Mahama" which urges all Ghanaians to seek justice for the late soldier.

The controversial musician also had some harsh words for Mahama's murderers saying: "I pray the Lord deals with you and you never go unpunished".



Listen to the song below;