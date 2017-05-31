Custom Search
Listen to Shatta Wale's emotional tribute song to Captain Mahama

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has released an emotional tribute to Ghana Armed Forces officer, Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama who was lynched by some locals at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region on Monday.

Captain Mahama was slain by the locals who reportedly mistook him for an armed robber after spotting a pistol on him as he jogged through the town on Monday dawn.

Captain Mahama's grisly murder has stunned the entire nation with many including President Akufo-Addo and former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Mahama expressing condolences to his family.

Shatta is the latest to sympathise with Captain Mahama's family in a mellow tribute song titled, "Justice For Mahama" which urges all Ghanaians to seek justice for the late soldier.

The controversial musician also had some harsh words for Mahama's murderers saying: "I pray the Lord deals with you and you never go unpunished".


Listen to the song below;

 

