He is probably the hottest musician at the moment, basking in the euphoria of his latest song, Confession, but Kofi Kinaata has revealed he habours fears he may not be able to meet the expectations of fans with his subsequent works.

He told Showbiz in a recent interview that the desire to outdo previous works keeps putting pressure on him all the time.

The Susuka hit maker says he has raised the bar so high for himself that he is anxious not to disappoint his fans as he wants to remain relevant.

“Though a lot of Ghanaians see me to be doing well, there is always pressure on me to come out with powerful songs.

“A lot of people doubted my capability when I came unto the music scene. I was seen as a one-time hit maker after dropping Susuka but I proved them wrong with Sweetie Pie and now there is Confession. My anxiety now is how to craft the next song for the fans since I have raised everyone’s expectations high”, he said.

He, however, added that though he feels the heavy pressure to deliver good pieces, he believes good music would automatically sell itself.

“I believe that if you put in more, you will reap more and that is what has helped me so far. I put in my all when I am doing a song and that is probably the reason everyone is in love with my songs,” he stated.

Asked about his plans for the next few years, Kofi Kinaata, real name, Martin King Arthur, said that he would like to be seen as one of Ghana’s young musicians doing positive music.

“I have come to realise that my music appeals to both the young and the old so I do not intend to do any song that will bring my brand down.

“I wish fans would have patience and listen to what I have instead of judging me from afar”, he added.

Kofi Kinaata, who has A.B Crentsil as his all-time favourite musician, is also known for other songs such as Time No Dey, Made In Tadi and Oh Azaay.

He has recently been spotted doing some good live band sessions and he says his management team is solidly behind his performances.

“Samini has been helping me a lot and fans should not be surprised if I am doing so well with live band because he is the best when it comes to that.”

Some of Kofi Kinaata’s fans have hinted that he should have been in the Artiste of the Year category at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) because he did well in the year under review but the Confessions singer says the VGMA Board best knows why he did not make it to the category.

It has been Kinaata’s dream to work with great musicians like Paapa Yankson, A.B Crentsil and Gyedu Blay Ambolley. He says he is patiently waiting for that to happen.