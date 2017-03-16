If there is one thing that reality TV show contestants dread most, it is ‘eviction time’. So come Sunday, March 19, that ‘dread’ will hit the 12 participants of The Belinda Baidoo Model Search Africa (BBMSA) aired on GHOne as one of them goes home.

And after March19, there will be eviction every Sunday until four finalists are selected.

The ultimate winner would get a two year modelling contract with MSA models in New York and Los Angeles.

Talking with Showbiz, Ghanaian international model, Belinda Baidoo, the brain behind the modelling contest said, “for the period of 12 weeks, the competitors will be given an overview of the global opportunities in the industry.

“The show would be focused on various skills needed to successfully compete—cat walk, photo shoot, makeup, client relationship and marketing skills.

Ms Baidoo said she decided to give young ladies who have the passion for modelling an opportunity to launch their careers and also dispel the notion that modeling does not pay well in Ghana.

“This is my little contribution to the modelling industry because it has not been easy for me but today, here I am making it big,” she said.

Belinda Baidoo arrived on the fashion scene after winning Top Model Afrique 1998. She then went on to sign up with Q Model Management in New York and she’s now represented by MSA Models which is also based in New York.

She has been on billboard advertisements in New York's famous Times Square and has graced the covers of many international fashion magazines.

Her work for prestigious fashion clients include L'Oreal, Nike, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, Clairol, African Pride, Mizani, Victoria Secrets, Donna Karen, Marc Jacobs, MAC Cosmetics among others.