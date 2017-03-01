Is the Shatta Wale versus Yaa Pono beef over? Listen to the Dancehall King's mellow response track

The raging lyrical battle between Shatta Wale and lyricist Yaa Pono appears to be settled after the Dancehall King dropped a mellow track to quash the misunderstanding.

Shatta Wale perhaps still smarting from the massive blow dealt by Yaa Pono's hugely popular "Gbee Naabu" has released his third track of the banter titled - "Likes" - where he says comments and likes on social media are not enough to buy houses and uncharacteristically calls for a ceasefire.

The Dancehall King subliminally questions "how yo dey feel, when you diss me knowing say I no wrong you. How you dey feel when you dey spread rumours say I be sellout?..."

Shatta Wale and Yaa Pono before their much publicized falling-out

LISTEN to Likes by Shatta Wale below;