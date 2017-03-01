Shatta Wale set for showdown with Yaa Pono on Saturday at Y FM concert

Shatta Wale and Yaa Pono have been engaged in a much publicised beef over the past week and have traded five songs between them over the misunderstanding.

The Dancehall King, Shatta Wale and his adversary, Yaa Pono are set for a showdown after trading jabs via songs and social media over the past week. The pair billed to perform under the same bill when Accra-based YFM hosts an independence day concert on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Ghana Trade Fair Center in La.

However, their lyrical exchange could prove a huge coup for the organisers of the concert as the fans of both artistes are expected to throng the venue to view their favourite artiste in action.

Before their exchange had played-out over social media and captured the attention of popular music fans, Wale was the undoubted headline act of the bill which also features Kofi Kinaata Jupitar, Eye Judah, Eno, Sister Afia and Shegah among others.

However, Pono's popular diss track to Shatta Wale titled, "Gbee Naabu" has seen him dominate hip-life debates recently and he will most certainly join his rival as the headline act alongside the Dancehall King.

The concert is being put together by Y FM in collaboration with Guiness Ghana Limited.