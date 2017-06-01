rapper Calista, 11, has disclosed she wants to be the youngest brand ambassador in Ghana. The I Can Make It singer who is the daughter of musician Quophi Okyeame and TV personality Stacy Amoateng believes she has what it takes to be a brand ambassador. “I am intelligent and beautiful to be the brand ambassador for brands such as Fan Milk, Indomie, Kalypo, Pepsi among others. We don’t have child brand ambassadors in Ghana and I want be that young child “It will be my greatest joy to see myself as an ambassador to any of the companies above. I am going to put together a team to push her that brand”, she told Showbiz in an interview.

Asked how she would juggle school and her role as a brand ambassador if she lands a deal, Calista born Calista Music Ama Adoma Amoateng explained that “it would not be difficult combining school and being a brand ambassador once I can manage my time well.”



Talking about her music, Calista who just released a new song All Eyes On Me featuring Eno said the positive response she had from her first single I Can Make It made her come out with her second single.

“The response I had on Youtube with my first single was awesome and that made me come out again. I have a lot of singles and I am planning releasing my album soon” she said.



All Eyes On Me recorded and produced by her dad, Quophi Okyeame talks about Calista as the best rapper and all eyes are on her.



Calista thanked her father Quophi Okyeame for spotting the talent in her. “My dad is the best dad and I thank him for pushing my music this far. Not every dad will do that and I am so proud of him” she said.