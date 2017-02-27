I am crazy over modelling - Charlotte Derban

In spite of the complaints most models make that modelling in Ghana is not lucrative, an up and coming model, Charlotte Derban believes one can make it in Ghana if one works hard towards that goal.

Charlotte who says all she dreams of is to become a super model told Showbiz in an interview that it is possible for her to strut her stuff on international runways if she works hard.

“If the likes of Victoria Michaels, Kate Tachie- Menson and Belinda Baidoo have been able to make it from Ghana, why can’t I also make it? In the next five years, I want to see myself competing on the international stage with some of the finest models in the world” she said.

Currently a student of Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Charlotte who won the Emerging Model of the Year award at the African Entertainment Legends Awards in Nigeria last year said the modelling profession pays well if it’s done well.

According to Charlotte no profession is cheap but it depends on the seriousness one attaches to it.

She explained that although she is not a household name, the applause she receives anytime she mounts the stage to model is a positive indication that she would go far.

When asked why she is crazy about modeling, Charlotte who revealed she started modeling career at age eight when she won kids modelling competition in Takoradi, said that “showcasing different outfits by different designers on stage just excites me and I enjoy it”, she added.

In addition to hitting catwalks, she has featured in TV commercials for some companies. They include Special Ice Mineral Water, Coca-cola, Menthox, Vodafone Move Campaign and Kasapreko Alomo Bitters.

Charlotte who has also tried her hands at acting has featured in movies alongside actors such as Adjetey Anang, Prince David Osei, Ecow Smith-Asante, Martha Ankomah and Kalsoume Sinare.