EL, Medikal top VGMA nominations

Rappers EL and Medikal bagged the highest nominations at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) announced last Friday at the exquisite Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

Both artistes got seven nods each. And as part of the seven nods, the two will be battling for Artiste of the Year, Hip Hop Song of the Year, Afro Pop Song of the Year, Best Rapper of the Year and Hip/Hop Artiste of the Year.

Sarkodie, Nacee and Kofi Kinaata followed with six nominations each while Stonebwoy had five nominations. Ras Kuuku, Sonnie Badu, Joe Mettle and Joey B had three nominations each respectively.

Artistes competing for Best New Artiste/Discovery of the Year include Nii Funny, Fancy Gadam, Medikal, Article Wan, Feli Nuna, Ebony, Rudebowy Ranking and Eugy.

Contending for Best Rapper of the Year are Flowking Stone, EL, Medikal ,Yaa Pono,M.anifest and Sarkodie.

Musicians vying for this year’s Artiste of the Year award include EL, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, MzVee and Medikal.

The launch and announcement ceremony which was strictly by invitation was attended by a tall list of VIP guests in the entertainment industry, artistes among others.

Ras Kuuku, Medikal, Jeshurun Okyere, Wulomei, among others entertained the audience with their unique performances on the night.

The Voting instructions are as follows; to vote for Artiste of the Year, text A to 1767 and for Vodafone Song of the Year text B to 1767 for the Nominees and for the rest of the categories, text C to 1767 and follow the prompt.

The main awards event is scheduled for Saturday, April 8 at the Accra International Conference Centre under the theme Celebrating 60 Years of GH Music.