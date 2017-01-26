Ghana DJ Awards kicks off

The annual Ghana DJ Awards was created to celebrate and appreciate the talents of Disc Jockeys (DJs) who promote Ghana music and this year, the event is already in motion with the announcement of public nominations.

The public nominations, expected to end on Monday, January 30, is to afford the public the opportunity to select their favourite DJs who have excelled in the year under review.

This year’s event which is themed, “United By Music” will honour and celebrate well-deserving DJs in Ghana and across the world who promote Ghanaian music.

In a statement signed by Ebenezer Boakye-Yiadom, Events Coordinator of Ghana DJ Awards, he said, “the nominees must have remarkably entertained people and played a major role in music promotion in the year under review”.

“The awards scheme will also recognise non Ghanaian DJs who have massively promoted Ghanaian music to foreign audiences,” the statement added.

This annual event has gradually grown to become the country’s yardstick to promote and honour DJs since 2012 and has been designed to foster the development of the Ghana music industry by rewarding and celebrating Radio, Mobile and Club Disc Jockeys who have excelled in their fields of endeavour.

“Everywhere you go, there are DJs feeding a lot of people with good music on radio, at parties or special events and this scheme to highlight and recognise them,” he said.

Last year, DJ Black of Joy FM won the Best DJ of the Year awards making it four years in a row.