Eurostar boss sponsors five celebs to Cannes Films Festival

Eurostar Global Limousine Group, official sponsors of celebrity fashion red carpet awards in Ghana, will sponsor five celebrities namely Nana Ama McBrown, Victoria Michaels, Too Sweet Annan, Van Vicker and Henry Addo to attend this year’s Cannes film festival in France.

The selection of the five was based on their outfits at the 2016 Ghana Movie Awards fashion red carpet. Last year Eurostar Global Limousine Group actors James Gardiner, Harold Amenya, musician Edem Russell Avornyo and blogger Ameyaw Debrah were sponsored to attend the 69th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Aside from the celebrities who would attend the film festival in May, three social media persons including Eugene Osafo Nkansah of Nkonkonsa.com, Aidoo Isaac of Gh kwaku and Joseph Dovi, Gh Fashion Marketing will also be attending the film festival.

Oscar Yao Doe, CEO of Eurostar Global Limousine, told Showbiz, he decided to sponsor these actors and media men to give them exposure.

“This is my little contribution to the entertainment and fashion industry and I believe by sponsoring these celebrities and media men it will expose them to the outside world,” he said.