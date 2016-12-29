DKB, Foster Romanus thrill at Night of Laughs and Music

The MTN Night of Laughs and Music is the biggest platform for comedy lovers and for comedians from both Ghana and Nigeria to showcase their talent to the world. The biannual event has assembled some of the biggest names in comedy from both countries and this edition was no different.

Comedians who represented Ghana were Lekzy D Comic, Foster Romanus and DKB. From Nigeria were Klint Da Drunk, Gordons, Kenny Black and Dan D’Humurous. Of all the comedians who graced the stage on Monday, December 26 at the Accra International Conference Centre, Dan D’humurous was the only one making his debut appearance on the MTN Night of Laughs and Music platform.

Dan D’Humurous, who proved to be one of the funniest acts on the night, got everyone in the audience laughing with his rib-cracking jokes about women taking over the world, police extortion among other issues.

Once again, Foster Romanus, who has served as emcee for many editions of the event, was on point with his jokes and interactions with the crowd. His ability to create humour spontaneously kept the audience engaged in between sets of the different comedians.

Kenny Black’s unique blend of music and comedy was also one of the highlights of the night. He managed to deliver many of his jokes using snippets of some popular songs and his good voice and singing ability impressed the audience.

Billed as a night of comedy and music, EL and Joe Mettle were on hand to deliver just that to the patrons. Joe Mettle charged the stage with a number of gospel hits and led the audience in a time of worship. Foster Romanus picked up where Joe Mettle left off and continued the praises session and organised an offertory collection among the crowd.

EL appeared as a surprise guest and thrilled the audience with live band renditions of some of his popular songs such as Kooko and Mi Na Bo Po.

Ghana’s comedy king, DKB, gave a good account of himself with his take on the Ghanaian political season. DKB delivered joke after joke with funny punchlines which left the audience holding their ribs with laughter.