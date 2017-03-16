Organisers of the maiden Cliq Awards, a Photography and Videography awards has called for entries from professionals in the field. The awards scheme which is scheduled for a yet to be announced date is aimed at recognising and promoting the works of photographers and videographers, photojournalists, agency workers in advertising and commercial image delivery.

In an interview with Showbiz on Tuesday, James Okyere, a member of the organising team, said the awards, which is the first of its kind will provide a platform to celebrate excellence in photography and videography.

“The criteria for selection are wide enough to cover photography on nature and wildlife,” he stated.

In all, there will be 12 categories to be awarded in the Photography session as well as 10 for Videography.

The categories in the Photography session are Photojournalist of the Year,

Advertising Photographer of the Year, Portrait Photographer, Landscape Photographer of the Year (Drone Capture Inclusive), Nature & Wildlife Photographer of the Year and Still Life Photographer of the Year.

The others are Social Events Photographer of the Year, Corporate Events Photographer of the Year, Discovery of the Year, a Posthumous award and Photographer of the year

Again, some of the awards for the Videography session are Video Journalist of the Year, Advertising Videographer of the Year, Portrait Videographer of the Year, Landscape Videographer of the Year (Drone Capture Inclusive), Nature & Wildlife Videographer of the Year and Videographer of the year.

Mr Okeyere explained that the selection will be done by a five member jury of eminent persons who will sit to review and select the best three candidates in each category of the awards. The ultimate winners for the various categories, he explained will be selected by the jury based on the set standards.

“Image clarity, subject relevance, creativity and appeal are some of the benchmarks to be used to select the best out of the many competing entries.

“It will be a night to celebrate artistic videos and images in photography,” he concluded.