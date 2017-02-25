Custom Search
Blakofe is new deputy CEO of GTDC

Blakofe - Oheneba Akua Manfo

Media Personality, Blakofe, known in real life as Oheneba Akua Manfo, has been appointed by H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC).

Blakofe has amassed huge experience in showbiz as TV/Radio Presenter, producer, an event’s organiser, MC, an actress, a choreographer and dancer.

For many years, she has hosted programmes such as GoldBlast, Amazing Ghana and Studio 53 where she’s had the wonderful opportunity to share Ghanaian cuisine, music, art and tourist sites to international audience.

The Ghana Tourist Development Company Limited (GTDC) was established in 1972 as a Limited Liability Company to operate as the investment and commercial wing of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

The company is responsible for promoting relevant competencies in the management and marketing of tourism projects in the country. It is also a leading investment holding and management body for public and private sector tourism related initiatives in Ghana.
